Chrisland: Lagos PDP Guber Candidate commiserates with parents over daughter’s death

By Oluwatope Lawanson

The PDP Governorship Candidate in Lagos, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) has commiserated with the parents of Miss Whitney Adeniran, a 12-year-old student of Chrisland School in Lagos on her death.

Adediran said this in a condolence message issued by Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, the Head, Media and Communications, JANDOR4Governor Campaign Organization on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Whitney Adeniran, a student of Chrisland School, Opebi in Ikeja branch, reportedly died during a sporting event at Agege Stadium on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The Lagos PDP gubernatorial candidate expressed his sadness while sharing in the pains of Mr and Mrs Michael Adeniran, the parents of Whitney whom he said had to cope with the excruciating experience of losing a child in an avoidable circumstance.

Adediran prayed that God comfort the Adenirans and grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)