Chrisland High School, where student died during sports competition remains shut – LASG

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

Chrisland High School, Lagos, where a student died during its inter-house sports competition on Feb. 9, remains shut, Lagos State government declared on Sunday.

It stated that the continued closure of the school after the death of the 12-year-old student, Whitney Adeniran, was to further investigate alleged endangerment of students and others.

“The closure of the school paved the way for unhindered investigation and afforded all stakeholders, including parents, students, staff and friends of the deceased, time to grief,’’ Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, stated.

“In view of the circumstances surrounding the death of the child, the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice ordered a coroner’s inquest into the matter to ascertain the cause.

“The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) conducted the autopsy on Feb. 15.

“It was conducted by Prof. Sunday Soyemi, Consultant Pathologist, LASUTH in the presence of Dr Samuel Keshinro, Consultant Pathologist, representing the deceased’s family and Dr Olugbenga Oyewole, Consultant Pathologist representing Chrisland Schools.

“The autopsy report, dated March 1, revealed the cause of death as asphyxia and electrocution.

“The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice consequently directed that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to issue a legal advice on the matter.

“Without prejudice to the criminal proceedings, the school will remain shut to further interrogate the endangerment of students and others,’’ the commissioner added.

She stated also that team from the Office of Education Quality Assurance also had a meeting with the management of the school to ascertain adherence to child safeguarding policies.

“The meeting examined the planning of the inter-house sports event and the aftermath of the unfortunate incident.

“It was discovered that there were lapses,’’ she said in the statement.

Adefisayo added that a government delegation visited to commiserate with the family of the deceased on March 2.

She reassured that anyone found culpable in the death of Whitney would be made to face the law.

The commissioner stated also that government agencies had started fact-finding visits also to Agege Stadium, Lagos, venue of the inter-house sports competition. (NAN)