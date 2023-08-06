Chrisland Board attribute students Cambridge Learner’s Awards to dedication, advancement of humanity

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

Lagos, Aug. 5, 2023 (NAN) The Advisory Board Chrisland Schools Limited has attributed the British Council Recognition Outstanding Learner’s Cambridge Awards ((BROCLA) won by two of its students to the group’s dedication to the general advancement of humanity.

Mr Akin Fadeyi, a member of the board, said this in a news conference organised in recognition of the students which held on Saturday in Chrisland School, Opebi, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mmesomachukwu Okonkwo of Chrisland High School, VGC and Oluwabukolami Adeyemi of Chrisland Pre Degree College Lagos, recently received the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner’s Awards.

Okonkwo, having gained the highest mark in English as second Language (Speaking Endorsement) in IGSCE, got the Top in the World Award.

Adeyemi, who gained the highest mark in the world at the Cambridge International AS Level Law got the Top in the World Award and also got the High Achievement Award for Cambridge AS Level Psychology.

The awards, organised annually by British Council and Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), recognises exceptional performance of learners around the world in Cambridge examinations.

It is used to showcase performance of Nigerian students who have achieved outstanding scores and results in various examinations series conducted by the British Council on behalf of Cambridge International Examination in Nigeria.

Fadeyi said: “ In view for the fact that we are resourced with a crop of disciplined and committed members of staff, we have been able to achieve a consistent track record for delivering qualitative, world class education.

“Even as we have remained irrevocably committed to raising great ambassadors who have been modeled in our community’s humane culture, values and ethics, the light has always been our focus while love has been our sustenance,” he added.

The advisory board member who expressed delight at the students’ feat, noted that the School had been on world stage due to the exceptional performances of its pupils.

“We have always raised an enduring generation of leaders in all spheres of human endeavor, Science, Technology, Arts and Sports.

“The latest world featherweight champion, Israel Adesanya is our product and has always been proud to identify with us”.

He added that the latest milestone goes to reinforce the ideals of their consistency, diligence, peerless curriculum template and an uncommon capacity in youth development.

“We remain grateful to God who has always been our cornerstone even as we are fortunate to have been blessed with an amazing body of responsible and responsive parents who entrust the all-round development of their children unto us.

“Gratitude must always go to our Founder, for her uncommon passion and overarching vision without which we would not have evolved and stepped on this glorious pedestal,” Fadeyi added.

Okonkwo, who shared her experience, said that preparation for the examination, being her first, was a bit challenging as it required theory, writing and speaking, unlike regular objectives based ones.

The 17-year-old explained that her teachers were supportive, took her through solving past questions and mock, which according to her, was similar to IGSCE examination.

“These preparations helped me a lot. I became familiar with the pattern and approached the questions with confidence which made it possible for me to come out tops.

“In all, it was enjoyable to write the examination, going forward, the next big thing for me now is to prepare for University where I will be studying Business Management,” she added.

The Anambra born billed to study Business Management (BM) in the UK, disclosed that she scored 100 per cent and also performed excellently in other subjects at the examination.

The awardee, who sat for Mathematics, Business Studies, ICT, Economics and Biology, said she received awards from Chrisland Schools as best in English, essay writing amongst others, adding, “my mock for WAEC was great”.

Okonkwo, who described her schooling experience in Chrisland as enjoyable disclosed her plans to learn few skills, while preparing to obtain her university degree abroad.

Similarly, Adeyemi, the award winner of Cambridge International AS Level examination, who got enrolled in Chrisland Schools at age one, said that contributions from teachers, principal and support from her parents contributed to her success.

She said that the award had added value to her academic career and made her dream to study law a reality.

“ I now have opportunity to study law in UK for only three years.

“I sacrificed a lot to achieve this excellent result, subjected myself to lots of personal study including going through past questions and analysing the marking scheme.

“The examination was strange to me because it was my first attempt, but I had a lot of support around me and even denied myself of things I was supposed to have during holidays.

“Having taken this Cambridge examination, which is a step further of IGSCE, gives me direct entry to a university in UK and I owe it all to God because the efforts paid off at last.

“So, my next big thing is to take opportunities of all kinds, and to resume school and continue to further my academic journey. I have numerous offers from universities in the UK, in due time I will pick one” she added.

The 18-year-old awardee from Kogi said she aspires to use her dream profession to give back to the society.

“Studying law is something I have always desired.

“This is because, from a very young age, I have always been interested in justice, both civil and economic justice.

“And I think this will be a good foundation for me as I will like to hold a leadership position in the nearest future,” she added. (NAN)

