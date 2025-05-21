Chris Brown freed on bail after alleged bottle attack

R&B singer Chris Brown has been freed on bail after he was charged over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

The Grammy-winning U.S. musician, 36, can continue with his scheduled international tour this year, including in the UK in June and July, as part of his bail conditions, Judge Tony Baumgartner told London’s Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday.

Brown is to pay a 5 million pounds (6.7 million dollars) security fee to the court, which is a financial guarantee to ensure a defendant returns to court and may be forfeited if they breach bail conditions.

The “Go Crazy” singer is accused of causing grievous bodily harm to Abraham Diaw in February 2023.

He was arrested and changed last week.

He did not appear in court for the bail application hearing. (dpa/NAN)(www.nannews.ng)