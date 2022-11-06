CHRICED felicitates with CLP as it marks 30th anniversary

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED) Board of Directors and Secretariat has felicitated with frontline civil society organization, Community Life Project (CLP), on its 30th anniversary.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, CHRICED, Comrade Dr. Ibrahim M. Zikirullahi.

Zikirullahi noted CLP as a grassroots organization that has been working for three decades to redress inequalities experienced by citizens in rural areas, adding that it has done exceptionally well in promoting inclusiveness in several spheres of democratic governance.

He said,”The Resource Centre for Human Rights & Civic Education (CHRICED) Board of Directors and Secretariat heartily congratulate and felicitate with frontline civil society organization, Community Life Project (CLP), on its 30th anniversary.

“As a grassroots organization that has been working for three decades to redress inequalities experienced by citizens in rural areas, CLP has done exceptionally well in promoting inclusiveness in several spheres of democratic governance. Despite a slew of challenges, including shrinking civic space, which has hampered the work of civic organizations in Nigeria, CLP, led by Dr. Ngozi Iwere, has remained focused, determined, and resilient in the face of all odds.

“Although the ordinary Nigerian’s standard of living remains extremely low, CHRICED believes the situation would have been worse if civic actors like CLP had not mobilized and organized marginalized communities to have their voices heard in key governance processes.

“Indeed, the reward for three decades of exceptional work by a consistent and conscientious grassroots advocacy group like CLP is more work for the good of Nigerian citizens.”

Zikurullahi added,”At CHRICED, we pray that the Almighty God will give all sincere and credible groups, such as CLP, the strength and capacity to fight for the benefit of citizens across the country.

“From all of us at CHRICED, we wish CLP a happy 30th anniversary and best wishes for your patriotic endeavours ahead.”

