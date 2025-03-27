Choose Path of Integrity, Olukoyode Charges Youths in Kaduna

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Ola Olukoyode has admonished youths in the country to choose the path of integrity in all their endeavours.

He gave the charge when students of Shehu Giwa Academy, Al Bidayatul Jameela International School and Butterfly Academy, all in Kaduna came on an educational trip to the Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the EFCC.

Speaking through Acting Director, Kaduna Zonal Directorate of the EFCC, Usman Bawa Kaltungo, Olukoyede expressed delight at the interest of students in the anti-corruption fight and urged them to be guided by ethical behaviours in the course of their academic pursuit and other endeavours and to especially avoid the contagion of internet fraud because of the regrets that come with it.

“I was once like you, but today I am a leader in the anti-corruption fight. So, I urge you to choose the path of honesty and integrity in all you do, even in your educational pursuit. I also wish to urge you not to be discouraged by the numerous challenges that we are faced with today. You all must face your studies and play your role to the best of your abilities as patriotic citizens of this great nation,” he said

Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, CSE Nana Fatima Abubakar took the students on a brief tour of the activities of the Commission in a paper titled: “An Overview of the Commission,” enlightening the students on the foundation and structure of the EFCC, and the laws, offences and punishments within the mandate of the Commission.

Highlights of the occasion featured a question and answer session and the induction of some of the students and teachers into EFCC’s Integrity Club by the Head, Public Affairs Department in the zone, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE II Zainab Sani Ahmed. She charged the inductees to take the honour bestowed on them seriously by being good ambassadors of the Commission.