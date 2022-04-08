Choose leaders that will guarantee completion of ingoing projects – Fashola

By Perpetua Onuegbu

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has urged Nigerians that in the 2023 polls they should vote only for political leaders who will guarantee the completion of ongoing projects in the country.

Fashola gave the advice on Thursday in Abuja when a delegation of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) led by its President, Mr Quadri Olaleye, paid him a courtesy visit.

The TUC delegation had raised the fear of possible abandonment of ongoing projects at the end of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fashola urged Nigerians to consciously vote for authentic leaders who would ensure the completion of ongoing projects.

Speaking further on the fear of owing contractors due to the paucity of funds, the minister said the tax credit intervention of N621 billion by the NNPC had helped in ensuring payment to contractors.

“Debt for infrastructure is an investment in the future and if we set out to do only what we can complete that means we will not do anything,“ he said.

On the concern of TUC that its members were not benefitting from the National Housing Project (NHP), Fashola assured them that they would benefit if they applied.

He assured them that more housing estates would soon be inaugurated and the delivery of new state secretariats in Nasarawa, Zamfara, and Ekiti.

Earlier, the TUC president had commended the minister for the projects that had been completed and inaugurated nationwide.

Earlier, Olaleye had said the union was concerned about the other ongoing constructions that might not be completed before 2023 and also due to paucity of funds.

He listed some of the projects to include the 2nd Niger Bridge and Lagos -Ibadan Expressway, among others.

According to him, the union’s concern is that if the construction companies are not paid, they will be out of business which would have multiplier effects on TUC members. (NAN)

