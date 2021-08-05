Cholera outbreak: NGO donates drugs, equipment to Kebbi communities

The Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiative (KJDI) has donated drugs and medical equipment worth millions of Naira to communities affected by Cholera outbreak in Augie and Suru Local Government Area of Kebbi.

While distributing the items in Augie on Thursday, the National Administrative Secretary of the NGO, Alhaji Faruk Abubakar, said the gesture was to complement the state government effort in tackling the epidemic in the state.

He said: “The assistance is in line with Khadimiyya’s objective of supporting government’s efforts through interventions in health care services where need arises.

The affected communities are Bubuche, Dankal, Zagi and Gadon Koni communities of Augie Local Government as well as Dakingari and Bumare communities of Suru Local Government.

“This is part of our objectives and mandates of offering support and assistance in health and other sector of human endeavours.”

Abubakar said the foundation had received a report of the outbreak from the concerned communities seeking the assistance of the NGO through its founder Minister of Justice and Attorney -General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami.

“The founder of the initiative had directed us to make the donations as his contribution to fight the epidemic.

“We also pray Almighty Allah to bring an end to the outbreak and urge health personnel to use the drugs judiciously and effectively,” he said.

In his remarks, the Director Health in Augie LGA, Alhaji Nasiru Muhammad, thanked the founder and officials for being the first NGO to provide them with necessary support that would go a long way in curbing the spread of the disease.

“The affected communities of Augie LGA will forever remain grateful to the benevolence of the minister and his tireless effort in making life better to commoners, especially considering the fact that the donation came less than 48 hours after the request,” he said.

Also speaking, the District Head of Dakingari, Alhaji Jafaru Haliru, represented by Alhaji Muhammadu Mashayabo, thanked Khadimiyya for the gesture.

He also called on other NGOs and well- to- do individuals to emulate Khadimiyya in complementing the efforts of the state government of promoting healthcare service delivery. (NAN).

