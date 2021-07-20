Cholera outbreak kills 30 in Jigawa

A cholera outbreak in Jigawa has killed at least people with more than 2,000 hospitalised in past two months in state.

Dr Salisu Mu’azu, Secretary, Jigawa State Ministry of Heath, who confirmed outbreak, said that most of infected cases were children recorded in nine areas of state.

Mu’azu listed Hadejia; Dutse, Kirikasamma, Birnin Kudu and Ringim as some of areas worst hit by outbreak.

He said that of the 2,000  infected cases, some had been discharged while others were still receiving free medical treatment in hospitals.

The secretary, who could immediately say what was the cause of the outbreak, insisted that the Hadejia case could linked to water pollution.

He alleged that there was possibility of water contamination from an area where people practiced open defecation near the water vendors who collect and circulate the water to residents of Hadejia town.

Mu’azu said the state was on top of situation for now, and has been providing necessary assistance to the residents in the affected areas.

The secretary said the United Nations International Children’ Emergency Fund (UNICEF) had supplied some medications and promised to send more soonest. (NAN)

