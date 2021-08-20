Cholera: Bagudu directs Health Ministry to embark on sensitisation campaign

Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has directed the State Ministry of Health to embark on cholera sensitisation campaign across the 21 Local Government Areas to curtail the spread of the disease.



The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jaafar Muhammad, disclosed this at the flag-off of the exercise at the palace of Emir of Argungu on Friday.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that sequel to the directive, the state ministry of health and other stakeholders have embarked on sensitisation exercise in all the local government areas as proactive and preventive measures against the spread of cholera.



Muhammad appreciated the physical presence of the Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Mohammed-Mera, at the flagg-off of the sensitisation campaign, assuring that the Flag off was done at the right place in view of the importance of traditional rulers to their subjects.



He said: ”The exercise is in response to the directive from Governor Bagudu to the ministry to go round the state to sensitise the public on recent cholera outbreak.



“After the flag-off exercise, officials of the ministry and other stakeholders will reach out to all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state for a massive sensitisation exercise on the disease.”



According him, the general public would be sensitised on the preventive measures like regular washing of hands thoroughly before and after eating, the health hazards of open defecation and the required depth needed to dig a well in order to avoid contamination.



Other measures, he mentioned include keeping away from infected persons. People were also advised to quickly rush to the hospital when they notice symptoms like diarrhoea, vomiting and fever on any person.



NAN reports that the Commissioner later handed over drugs and enlightenment pamphlets to the representative of Local Government Chairman, who eventually handed them to the Director of Health of the Local Government and urged him to work in synergy with the State Rapid Response Team of the Ministry.



In his speech, Malam Yusuf Umar-Sauwa, the State Health Educator, said: “because of the concern, Gov. Bagudu has directed for adequate enlightenment over the outbreak of cholera in the state until the situation is totally brought under control.



”Let me inform you that the governor is not taking this pendemic lightly. The state government is doing its best to keep Kebbi State safe from cholera.”



He advised people on how to adopt preventive measures, including keeping their environment clean.



“Don’t drink unboiled water or water from unclean source, always wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, do not defecate outside, in the open and always ensure the use toilet for defecation.



”Make sure that your well is deep and well covered. In the event of an outbreak, Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) is recommended as first aid,” he advised.



The representative of World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Alhasan Hamisu-Dama, highlighted some important health tips which he called, “how to know cholera”.



He said frequent vomiting and diarrhoea were the most common symptoms of the cholera pandemic.



Hamisu-Dama warned the public to avoid home treatment, because of the fatal and contagious nature of the disease to humans.



The Representative of Water Resources Department, Alhaji Hamisu-Arzika, called on the general public to always ensure that they take safe drinking water.



He said: “Water Resources Department has built many potable water boreholes and toilets across the state and provided chemicals for water treatment.”



The Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Sama’ila Mohammed-Mera, appreciated the quick response of the state government against the pandemic.



The Emir commended Gov. Bagudu for his swift response against the cholera pandemic.



He also appreciated the Commissioner of Health, members of his health team as well as the Chairman of Argungu Local Government for their contributions toward curtailing the menace.



The Emir enumerated some factors responsible for the outbreak of cholera to include; the lack of toilet facilities, lack of good source of potable water and the lack of adequate sanitisation.



The Kebbi State Government Sensitisation team comprises the Commissioner of Health, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Hassan Ibrahim-Maigandi, Director, Public Health, Abubakar Bagudu, Director, Medical Services, Dr Shehu Nuhu-Koko, and Director, Pharmaceutical Services, Musa Kakale.



Others are; Director, Inspectorate Services, Isah Bako-Tondi, State DSNO, Murtala Jibirin, State Health Educator, representative of the WHO and representative of the Ministry of Water Resources. (NAN)

