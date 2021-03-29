The choice of an exceptional career woman, Mrs. Elohor Aiboni as the new Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCO), has demonstrated a phenomenal regard for unbiased objectivity, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has said.

Senator Omo-Agege noted that Delta State can produce many more of the likes of Mrs Aiboni for leadership positions in places where productivity and unbiased assessment are adopted as a norm.

The Delta Central lawmaker applauded SNEPCO for the choice of the career woman as its Managing Director, adding that this will show others, especially the youths, that with hard work, diligence and tenacity of purpose, the sky is the starting point.

“We are deeply happy that in our time, more of Delta State’s highly capable, effective and very experienced sons and daughters are increasingly being given high responsibilities in both public and private sectors.

“Mrs Elohor Aiboni easily comes across as one of those outstanding ones who effectively personify the resourcefulness and resilience that our people are known for.

“By selecting her after a rigorous process as its new Managing Director, SNEPCO has effectively signalled its respect for objectivity for outstanding women in an unmistakable manner.

“For long, I have been calling on oil companies to do more by way of further investment, employments, corporate social responsibility projects and other efforts in the Niger Delta. Now our people are further assured that our collective efforts are not in vain.

“I congratulate Aiboni for this feat that God and SNEPCO have made possible in due consideration of personal merit and I wish her much success in this new assignment.

“Nigeria is blessed with many capable women and youth who deserve a chance to really excel,” he stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

