Chiya wins Kwali APC chairmanship primary

April 24, 2021



Mr Danladi Chiya, incumbent Chairman Kwali Area Council in Federal Capital (FCT), has been declared winner chairmanship elections All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area.


The Chairman the electoral committee, Mrs Ekaeret Ekpenyong, announced that the delegates in Kwali endorsed Chiya as the consensus , along all the serving councillors in the 10 electoral wards.

She said the voting was to fulfill constitutional requirements as the candidates would be flying the party’s flag in the Feb. 2022 Area Council Chairmanship elections.

In his reaction, Chiya expressed appreciation to the delegates and promised not to betray the trust reposed on him, but to on his achievements.

The News Agency   (NAN) reports that the atmosphere at the venue was peaceful and orderly cultural music played to entertain the delegates and party supporters.

Meanwhile, the APC Chairmanship elections in Gwagwalada Area Council was inconclusive due to the violence unleashed by some unidentified thugs disrupted the process as the voting was not going in their ’s favour.

The thugs, alleged to be supporters of a former council Chairman, is also an aspirant came to the venue after voting had been concluded in seven electoral wards and disrupted the process.

Some candidates were hurriedly escorted out of the venue by security operatives while electoral officials, journalists, delegates and party supporters ran for safety. (NAN)

