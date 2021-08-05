Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4691 against USD Thursday

central parity rate currency renminbi, or yuan, weakened 36 pips to 6.4691 against U.S. dollar on Thursday, according to China Foreign Exchange .

China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to or fall by per cent from the central parity rate trading day.

The central parity rate the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average prices offered by market makers before the opening the interbank market day. (Xinhua/NAN)

