Chinese yuan weakens to 6.4032 against USD Friday

October 22, 2021



 The parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 142 pips to 6.4032 against the U.S. Dollar (USD) on Friday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall 2 per cent from the parity rate trading day.

The parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered market makers the of the interbank market business day. (Xinhua/NAN)

