Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3996 against USD Wednesday

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened 276 pips to 6.3996 against the U.S. Dollar on Wednesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by two per cent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. D is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

