Chinese yuan weakens to 6.3418 against USD Tuesday

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, weakened seven pips to 6.3418 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to or fall two per cent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is on a weighted of prices offered market makers before the of the interbank market each business day. (Xinhua/NAN)

