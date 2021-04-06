Chinese yuan weakens last week

 China’s Yuan weakened against a basket of currencies week, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade (CFETS).

According to the CFETS, the yuan exchange rate composite index, which measures the yuan’s strength relative to a basket of currencies, came in at 96.73 on April 2, down 0.42 points a week earlier.

The index compares the yuan with the of 24 currencies, the U.S. dollar, euro and Japanese yen.

week also saw an index measures the yuan against the Bank for International Settlements currency basket down 0.37 points to 100.91.

The index measuring the yuan against the Special Drawing Rights basket edged down 0.34 points to 95.57. (Xinhua/)

