Chinese yuan strengthens to 6.91 against dollar Thursday

By Ginika Okoye

The central parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 15 pips to 6.9101 against the dollar on Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System.

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed to rise or fall by 2 per cent from the central parity rate each trading day.

The central parity rate of the yuan against the dollar is based on a weighted average of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market each business day. (NAN)

