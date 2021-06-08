Chinese yuan strengthens 6.4 against dollar Tuesday

The parity rate of the Chinese currency renminbi, or the yuan, strengthened 54 pips 6.3909 against the U.S. dollar , according the China Foreign Exchange Trade .

In China’s spot foreign exchange market, the yuan is allowed rise or fall by two per cent from the parity rate trading day.

The parity rate of the yuan against the U.S. dollar is based on a weighted of prices offered by market makers before the opening of the interbank market day. (Xinhua/NAN)

