Chinese SMEs continue recovery momentum July

China’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) continued their recovery momentum in July amid strengthening policy support for the private economy and investment data.

This is according to an industry association on Wednesday.

The SMEs development index gained 0.2 points to 89.3 in July, the China Association of Small and Medium Enterprises said.The index contains multiple sub-indices to gauge the performances and expectations of SMEs.Sub-indices for the real estate and social service sectors both went up 0.3 points in the month under review, marking the most significant increases among all sectors tracked.Bucking the upward trend, sub-indices for the construction and wholesale sectors both dipped 0.1 points during the period, according to the association. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

