Chinese robot performs long-distance bladder surgery using 5G

CA Chinese medical team has performed a remote radical cystectomy on a patient 3,000 kilometres away with the help of a domestically-developed surgical robot using 5G.

Prof. Niu Haitao with the Affiliated Hospital of Qingdao University in east China’s Shandong Province successfully completed the laparoscopic radical cystectomy .

Niu did it by operating China’s newest-generation surgical robot Micro Hand’s master console to control its arms in the operating room in the Xixiu District People’s Hospital in Anshun in Guizhou Province of

The robot accurately repeated the doctor’s movements, removing the lesions in the targeted area.