Chinese researchers launch simplified fertilisation needs for rice growth

Chinese researchers have successfully applied single-dose fertilisation in mechanised rice planting to reduce nitrogen cost.

The current fertilisation is realised by spreading fertilizers over the fields, causing a large amount of fertilizer loss and rice field pollution.

Researchers from the Nanjing Agricultural University adjusted the ratio of slow-release fertilizer and controlled-release fertilizer.

Instead of fertilizing the traditional four to five times, now they only need to fertilize once, and the nutrient release from the fertilizers is synchronized with the peak period of rice fertilizer uptake.