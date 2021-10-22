Chinese President XI writes Buhari, seeks to bolster relations

October 22, 2021



Chinese President Xi Jinping says his country will use occasion of 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations with Nigeria to promote strategic partnership to new heights.  

‘‘Nigeria is an important strategic partner of China in Africa. China-Nigeria cooperation has been pacesetter of China-Africa cooperation,’’ President Xi wrote in a letter to leader, appreciating his congratulatory letter on 72nd anniversary of founding of People’s Republic of China, which came up October 1.

Chinese leader said he attached great to development of China-Nigeria relations, and assured President Buhari that his country spare no effort in strengthening existing relations.

