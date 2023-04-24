Chinese President Xi assures of measures to achieving modernisation

By Fortune Abang/ Temitope Ponle

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China would stop at nothing to follow certain general patterns to achieve modernisation

President Xi said this in his congratulatory message to the first Lanting Forum on: “Chinese Modernisation and the World” on April 21, at the Meet-the-World Lounge in Shanghai, China.

The forum was organised by the China Public Diplomacy Association and the Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs, with support from the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government.

According to him, modernisation meant relentless pursuit of the Chinese people since modern times began.

“It was also the common aspiration of people of all countries. In pursuing modernisation, a country needs to follow certain general patterns. More importantly, it should proceed from its own realities and develop its own features.

“After a long and arduous quest, the Communist Party of China has led the entire Chinese nation in finding a development path that suits China’s conditions.

“We are now building a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernisation.

“China will provide new opportunities for global development with new accomplishments in Chinese modernisation, lend new impetus to humanity’s search for paths toward modernisation and better social systems.

“As well as work with all countries to advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.”

The Chinese president’s message further attracted responses on Twitter in commendation for his call to promote modernisation globally.

Yoro Diallo tweeted: “I traveled 30 countries in the world, but I never saw leaders so correct, more engaged for people than the Chinese leader.” #LantingForum

John Ross also tweeted: “Just over 70 years, China has gone almost the poorest country in the world to a high income economy. Isn’t that what every developing country in the world wants?” #LantingForum

Furthermore, John Thornton tweeted: “Chinese modernisation is very compelling. It’s enduring. It’s inspiring. I see it as kind of inspiration, but also a guide to behavior.” #LantingForum

“Zhang Weiwei: “China is one of the few non-Western countries to have found a path to success and a path to modernisation.” #LantingForum

“Martin Jacques @martjacques: “Fundamental to western modernisation was the division of the world, fundamental to Chinese modernisation is opening the opportunities for the world.”

The event was attended by representatives of governments, think tanks, and the media from nearly 80 countries. (NAN