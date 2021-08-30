Chinese president calls for more bilateral cooperation with Ecuador

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that China was ready to work with Ecuador to achieve more results in bilateral cooperation and create more benefits for the people.

In a phone conversation with Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso, Jinping said China was willing to expand the scale of imports from Ecuador, further liberalise and facilitate bilateral trade and investment.

He also prayed to cultivate new growth points such as the building of a health Silk Road, a digital Silk Road and a green Silk Road.

Jinping said that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Ecuador had supported each other and stood together through difficulties, demonstrating the profound friendship between the two people.

He noted China appreciated Ecuador for attaching great importance to developing ties with it.

Jinping said both countries would continue to support each other, coordinate and cooperate with each other to make the traditional friendship everlasting and the China-Ecuador relationship a benchmark for cooperation between developing countries.

The Chinese president said that China was ready to continue to provide support and assistance to Ecuador in its fight against the pandemic and carry out various anti-pandemic and vaccine cooperation with Ecuador.

He noted that the China-Ecuador relations would achieve greater development with the joint efforts of both sides.

Jinping noted that Ecuador was an important partner of China in jointly building the Belt and Road.

He noted out that both sides had yielded fruitful results in their cooperation in such traditional fields as infrastructure, energy and minerals and finance.

He said that China’s economy had entered a new stage of development and would be more open and dynamic, which would bring new opportunities to Ecuador and other countries.

“China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination in multilateral affairs with Ecuador, safeguard international fairness and justice and the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries,’’ Jinping said.

On his part, Lasso said that on behalf of the Ecuadorian Government and people, he would like to once again extend warm congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

He also congratulated China on the great achievements the CPC had led the Chinese people to make, including the poverty eradication and anti-pandemic fight.

“The vaccines provided by China had been a vital support for Ecuador in fighting against the pandemic, which the Ecuadorian people are grateful for and would never forget,’’ Lasso said.

He said that Ecuador opposed politicising and stigmatising the pandemic and would continue to deepen vaccine cooperation with China.

He said that the Ecuadorian side regarded China as its most important comprehensive strategic partner and welcomed more Chinese enterprises to conduct investment and cooperation in Ecuador. (Xinhua/NAN)

