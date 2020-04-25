Chinese music video on virus cooperation lambasted in Philippines

A music video aimed at celebrating a “new era of partnership” between the Philippines and China amid the coronavirus outbreak was lambasted on Saturday by outraged Filipinos.

The music video of the song entitled “Iisang Dagat” (One Sea) was released by the Chinese Embassy in Manila on social media on Friday.

Since then, it has received thousands of dislikes and angry reactions by Filipinos who criticised the video’s imagery of a sea shared by China and the Philippines, contrary to the situation in the disputed South China Sea.

“The nerve of China to release this propaganda video in the middle of (the) pandemic.

“West Philippine Sea is ours,” one tweet said, referring to the disputed area by its Philippine name.

Another Twitter comment told the Chinese Embassy to shut up about being “one sea,” adding: “No one has forgotten how you maltreated our fishermen.”

According to the Chinese Embassy, the song was “dedicated to those who contributed to our fight against the epidemic from both countries, especially the China medical expert team (that visited to help) the Philippines.”

A part of the song reads: “You and I are in the same sea, your love keeps me company.

“I won’t let go of your hand. We have a bright future ahead.”

The Department of Health on Friday reported 211 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the national tally to 7,192.

It also reported 15 additional deaths pushing the death toll to 477. (dpa/NAN)