Chinese man bags 3 months jail term for receiving stolen NRC steel

March 24, 2021 Favour Lashem



A Central Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in on Wednesday, sentenced a 34 year-old ,  Chinese businessman, Arvin Wu to three months imprisonment for receiving stolen railway sleepers, property of the Nigerian Railway Corporation.

A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, sentenced Arvin, after  he pleaded guilty to the .

Magistrates Adam and Dolmaan, however, gave him an option to pay a fine of N50,000.

Earlier, the Nigeria and Civil Defence (NSCDC) in Dec. 27, 2020 arrested the convict.

The NSCDC said that the stolen property were recovered from Arwin.

The , the NSCDC said, contravenes the provisions of Section 302 of Plateau Penal Code Law and also Section 3(1) (e) ( ) (f) of the NSCDC ()

