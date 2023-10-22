Chinese leader tasks foreign journalists on promoting community shared future

By Fortune Abang

Mr Ren Xijie, Datong Deputy Municipal Government City Leader, Shanxi Province, China, has called on foreign Journalists to always imbibe credible reporting about community shared future, to achieve meaningful growth.

Xijie gave the advice on Sunday in Datong, Shanxi Province, while addressing 27 foreign journalists on field visit to the province.

The visit was on the sideline of the two-day Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation summit.

The journalists are in China under auspices of the China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA), to participate in the just concluded summit that held between Oct. 18 and Oct.19, in Beijing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the summit is, “High-quality Belt and Road cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity.”

It marked the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“Your contribution towards success of the forum through your reportage will not be forgotten and your visit to Shanxi should afford you the opportunity to learn more about the culture and history of Datong city.

“Datong is characterised by inland water-ways that has become global heritage with Chinese culture; therefore the need for you to promote mutual learning between cultures and sharing in developments.

“Datong is a city located in the heart of the northern and southern parts of China, and as well the cultural exchange point between the east and the west of our country.

“Datong has 2300 years of profound history and it is one of the 24-historic, and cultural city, and one of the important coal energy and electric connecting base of China.

“Datong is actively integrated with policies of the BRI, which is fast developing alongside Beijing frontline of innovation, and expansion drive focused on science and technology, renewable energy, agriculture, and Culture and tourism.

“We sincerely hope you can learn more about our Datong people and report about our culture to promote community shared future to promote meaningful growth globally,” Xijie said.

Speaking on behalf of the Journalists, Ms Velia Govaere, Former Vice-Minister of Economy of Costs Rica, expressed appreciation to the Datong City leadership for the hospitality shown the Journalists.

According to her, the visit has given the journalists cause to testify about the unique historical culture and people of Datong.

“I express our collective gratitude to the Foreign Affairs Office of Shanxi Province and Datong Municipal Government.

“We appreciate your generosity and privileged access to your culture, emblematic heritage sites, achievements of your policies and poverty alleviation; we are indeed, impressed by your beautiful and ancient province.

“We live in uncertain times; as hurricane wind returns, this visit means to strengthen our voices, defend peace, promote commerce, bilateral cooperation and understanding between our people.

“These are principles by which the very survival of humanity is based upon today and the emblematic province of Shanxi, the historic cities of Taiyuan and Datong are all living example to the world,” Govaere said.

The high point of the field visit was the tour to Tangdu Lacquerware Museum, Yungang Grottoes, Datong Ancient City Wall, Huayan Temple and Innovation Exhibition Hall of National Datong economic and Technological Development Zone. (NAN)

