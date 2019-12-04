Chinese Govt supports Aisha Buhari’s Foundation to mark World AIDS Day

In commemoration of the world AIDS day, a day set aside by the United Nations to show love, care and support to people infected and affected by HIV/AIDS, Future Assured in conjunction with the National Agency for the control of AIDS (NACA) organised an HIV/AIDS prevention Sensitisation Program for adolescents and Youth Corps Members.



This year’s theme is “Communities Make the Difference”.A statement from the organisers said the event had over a hundred participants from the National Youth Service Corps and Representatives from about 50 schools in the FCT.

The program targeted the Head boys and Head girls of Secondary school as well as Peer educator Trainers of the NYSC to ensure that the information provided was passed down to as many young persons as possible.

According to the statement, this is intended to carry along the adolescents and youth community in the fight against the spread of HIV.





A football match bye NACA and ABF was also held for the same purpose.





It would be recalled that the First Lady Dr Mrs Aisha Buhari as the EMTCT (Elimination of mother to child transmission) champion, earlier in the week had engaged adolescents and youth groups alongside persons living with HIV (PLWHIV) community with NACA to discuss improved strategies for preventing the spread of HIV.





This program was organized by the Future Assured organization of Aisha Buhari Foundation, with support from the Chinese Government.