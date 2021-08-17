Chinese firm to set up COVID-19 vaccine plant in Sri Lanka

 Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech would soon set a vaccine plant in Sri Lanka, India’s English daily Hindustan Times has reported.

“It will be set in the dedicated pharmaceutical manufacturing zone in Hambantota, the town in Hambantota District, Southern Province,” the Indian daily quoted Sri Lankan Ambassador to China, Palitha Kohona, as saying.

The newspaper reported on Sunday that Sri Lanka’s State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) had approached the Chinese government about setting a vaccine plant in the zone earlier this year given the rising for vaccines in Sri Lanka.

The SPC and Sinovac then finalised a deal and the specifics of the plant were currently being worked out, Kohona said.

The deal would allow Colombo to source as many as nine million vaccine doses, reported the Indian paper.

The Sinovac vaccine two Chinese vaccines approved World Health under its emergency use listing. (Xinhua/NAN)

