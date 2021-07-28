Chinese Embassy in Brunei celebrates 94th anniversary of PLA founding

 The Embassy in Brunei held a reception, on night, to celebrate the 94th of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), which falls on Aug. 1.

At the reception, Li Jianzhong, Defence Attache of the Embassy to Brunei said that China and Brunei enjoy a long history of exchanges and the traditional friendship between the two .

The two had withstood the test of time and grown more vigorously.

About 100 guests from the Brunei , armed forces, members of the diplomatic corps, and representatives of the community in Brunei attended the event.

In his speech, Li said that “a friend in need is a friend indeed’’.

Since the -19 outbreak, the people of the two have joined hands to help each other difficulties. (dpa/NAN)

