Chinese city wraps up coronavirus testing of 4.7 million people

A city in western China finished testing 4.7 million people for coronavirus in four days after workers at a factory tested positive, state media reported on Wednesday.

Kashgar, in the far-western Xinjiang region, had tested its entire population by Tuesday after a coronavirus cluster emerged last week, according to the People’s Daily.

A total of 183 people in Shufu County, part of Kashgar, tested positive, while the other tests came back negative, local authorities said.

Of those who tested positive, 161 patients were asymptomatic, and 22 had developed symptoms.