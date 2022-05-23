Chinese, Bahamian FMs exchange congratulations on 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, and the Bahamas’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Public Service, Frederick A. Mitchell, on Monday exchanged congratulatory messages.

The congratulatory messages were on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

In his message, Wang said the Bahamas was an important cooperative partner of China in the Caribbean region.

Under the care and guidance of leaders of the two countries, China-Bahamas relations have witnessed steady development since the establishment of the diplomatic ties 25 years ago.

According to him, they have experienced fruitful cooperation conducted in various fields, Wang said.

The two sides have also maintained sound communication and cooperation in international and regional affairs, he added.

In the face of COVID-19, China and the Bahamas had helped each other and worked together to fight the pandemic, ushering in a new chapter of the China-Bahamas friendship, said Wang.

He said that China attached great importance to China-Bahamas relations and stood ready to work with the Bahamas to take the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to further strengthen political mutual trust.

Wang said this extended practical cooperation, improve the well-being of the two peoples and lift China-Bahamas relations to a higher level.

On his part, Mitchell said that the Bahamas attaches great importance to its relations with China.

He added that since the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have been deepened continuously and pragmatic cooperation has achieved fruitful results.

The recent foreign ministers’ meeting between China and the Caribbean countries having diplomatic relations with China had been fruitful.

It has further strengthened the determination of both sides to work together to realise the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Mitchell said.

He added that the Bahamas was ready to, on the basis of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic ties, push forward the sustained and steady development of bilateral relations.

This is to continuously benefit the people of the two countries. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

