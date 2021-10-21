Chinese ambassador calls for fair, open business environment in Romania

Chinese Ambassador to Romania, Jiang Yu, has called on the Romanian authorities to adhere to market economy principles and provide a fair, open and transparent business environment for Chinese companies.

In her speech at an online economic and trade forum on Thursday, Jiang fully affirmed the good results of bilateral economic and trade cooperation in the time of pandemic.

She pointed out that the bilateral trade continued to reach new highs, hitting a record level of 6.78 billion euros ($7.89 billion) in 2020.

The ambassador expressed her hope that the Romanian authorities will follow the trend of globalisation and adhere to the market economy principles.

She also promised to provide transparent business environment for all foreign enterprises.

Representatives with the Romanian Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism said in their speeches that there is still much room for bilateral economic and trade cooperation.

They said that China has become Romania’s first major trading partner outside the EU in 2020.

“The Romania authorities will continue to cooperate with the China Customs and other departments to actively promote the scale exports of Romania’s high-quality agricultural products and food into the Chinese market.’’

More than 80 local officials, representatives of the national and bilateral chambers of commerce and industry, leaders of bilateral friendly organisations as well as entrepreneurs of both countries participated in the online forum. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...