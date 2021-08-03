China’s Wuhan city tests population after detecting 3 COVID-19 cases

The Chinese city Wuhan is testing its entire for coronavirus in response the spread the Delta variant.

Chinese state reported on Tuesday that in the city 11 million people decided carry mass testing after the city’s first three cases in about a year were registered.

It said the first coronavirus cases worldwide were detected in Wuhan in December 2019.

The locked down the central Chinese city for 76 days squash the outbreak.

The report said that the had used strict to tackle coronavirus since then, and aside from several small-scale local outbreaks, had recorded almost no infections since last summer.

But after an outbreak at an airport in the eastern city of Nanjing two weeks ago, the Delta variant spreading to a rising number of Chinese cities.

So far, more than 400 Delta infections had been recorded nationwide as mass testing being carried in many places. (dpa/NAN)

