China’s weekly farm-produce prices edge down

China’s farm-produce prices fell last week, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

From June 14 to June 20, the overall price of farm produce decreased 1.8 per cent on a weekly basis.

The wholesale price of pork lost 6.3 per cent week on week to 21.03 yuan (about 3.25 U.S. dollars) per kg.

The wholesale price of mutton edged down 1 per cent, and that of beef dropped 0.4 percent.

The wholesale price of eggs lost 0.6 per cent on a weekly basis, and that of chicken fell 0.7 per cent week on week.

The average wholesale prices of 30 types of vegetables went down 2.8 percent from a week earlier.

Food accounts for approximately one-third of China’s consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation.

The CPI rose 1.3 per cent year on year in May, up from the 0.9-per cent growth rate in April, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. (Xinhua/NAN)

