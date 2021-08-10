China’s Tianshan Aluminum signs letter of intent for bauxite business in Indonesia

August 10, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project



Tianshan Aluminum Group Ltd., announced that it has signed a of intent with an Indonesia-based holding and its actual controller.

According to the of intent, Tianshan Aluminum plans to buy no less than 49 per cent of the equity interests of the Indonesian or its three subsidiaries.

This it plans to do directly or indirectly and cooperate with the local company in bauxite , supply and sales.

The local mining company has a total of three mining certificates issued by Indonesia’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the mining area is about 30,000 hectares.

According to the listed company’s filing to the stock exchange, the move aims to promote the listed company’s overseas business development, help get high-quality upstream bauxite resources and enhance its core competitiveness. (Xinhua/NAN)

