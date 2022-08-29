China’s software sector records robust revenue growth from January-July   

By Ella Anokam

China’s software industry has reported a 10.3 per cent increase in business revenues in the first seven months of 2022, according to official data.

A data from the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology revealed on Monday that the revenues amounted to 5.46 trillion yuan (about 796.66 billion dollars) from January to July 2022.

The report said that companies in the sector raked in 569.8 billion yuan in combined profits during the period, up 6.6 per cent year on year.

According to the report, during the period, China’s software exports amounted to 29.8 billion dollars, up 4.3 per cent year on year. (Xinhua/NAN)

