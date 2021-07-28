China’s sharing of COVID-19 vaccines wins hearts of people globally

 China’s sharing of its COVID-19 vaccines filled the gaps in the world supply, a deed that has won the hearts and minds of globally.

This is according to an opinion piece recently published in the China Morning Post.

The article, entitled “Vaccine inequality’’ if for China, would the even tackling it? was written by Mwansa Chalwe Snr, a Zambian chartered accountant, and an independent financial commentator and analyst.

“Whereas the Western world has been more preoccupied with the narrow self- of taking care of its citizens and the maximisation of profit by big pharmaceutical .

“China is more focused on how to save humanity rich or poor by sharing its vaccines and know-how,’’ he said.

China has shipped vaccine supplies to more than 80 countries, including all members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said the analyst.

China, apart from donating and selling its vaccines to countries in need, has also shown willingness to license in countries, which the analyst said was something that Western were reluctant to . (Xinhua/NAN)

