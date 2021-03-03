Studies by Chinese teams on vaccines against COVID-19 variants started a long time ago, a leading Chinese medical scientist has said.

Chen Wei, a researcher at the Institute of Military Medicine under the Academy of Military Sciences told the China Central Television.

“By running extended targeted studies via national databases, we have been tracking the safety of vaccines in the long term, and tracking the vaccine’s efficacy rate against the latest mutations.

“We have been tracking and analysing a global database of COVID-19 patients with more than 400,000 samples through genetics and biologics.

“Our labs then cross-examine the responses of virus variants detected in, for example, Brazil, South Africa and Britain to existing vaccines,” Chen said.

“We have launched studies a long time ago in search for new vaccines targeting mutations,” she said.

Chen said that their studies would not end “in order to be prepared enough”. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet



Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

