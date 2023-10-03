China’s railways handle 16.47m passenger trips on Monday

by Cecilia Odey/Joseph Edeh

China’s railways handled about 16.47 million passenger trips on Monday, the fourth day of the 8-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, data from the country’s railway operator showed.

China is anticipating 16.35 million railway passenger trips on Tuesday, according to the China State Railway Group Co., Ltd.Some 11,190 passenger trained were expected to be in operation, including 889 trains newly added to meet the travel demands of railway passengers, the company said. (Xinhua/NAN)

