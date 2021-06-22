China’s progress exemplary to world, says Serbian parliament speaker

Serbia’s National Assembly Speaker Ivica Dacic has said that the Communist Party of China (CPC) has made the country’s progress exemplary to the whole world.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Dacic, also president of the Socialist Party of Serbia (SPS) in the Serbian ruling coalition, said that over the past 100 years, the CPC had experienced twists and turns but withstood the tests.

According to him, the party’s commitment to achieving China’s independence, social progress, and people’s happiness has never changed.

He added that its leadership has united the country to overcome the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and eliminate poverty.

Dacic, then Serbia’s first deputy prime minister and foreign minister, visited China in late February last year when the COVID-19 epidemic broke out.

Amid China’s all-out effort to combat COVID-19, Serbia stood firmly with China because it considers China one of its closest friends, Dacic said.

Recalling the visit, which he said enabled him to witness China’s endeavors to fight COVID-19, Dacic said that China made immense efforts to overcome the pandemic and achieved great results in a very short time.

Apart from protecting its own population from the epidemic, China has also assisted other countries in tackling the virus, said Dacic, expressing his gratitude to China for its support during the pandemic.

Dacic noted China has also won the battle against poverty under the leadership of the CPC as it “managed to mobilise all of its intellectual and material resources to solve the problem.’’

Speaking of the achievements of the CPC, Dacic said he was sure that in the years ahead, the party would continue to lead China to achieve lasting prosperity and pursue happiness for the people. (Xinhua/NAN)

