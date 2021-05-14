China’s power use up 13,2% in April

May 14, 2021 Favour Lashem Foreign, News, Project 0



China’s electricity consumption, a key barometer of activity, expanded to 13.2 per cent year year in April as the country’s economy to .
According to the National Energy Administration, total power use came in at 636.1 billion kWh last month.
In April, power consumption by the primary and secondary industries rose to 16.4 per cent and 12.3 per cent a year ago, respectively, while industry surged to 31.3 per cent year year.

Residential power consumption edged down to 0.9 per cent year year last month.
In the first four months, China’s power consumption totaled 2.56 trillion kWh, up 19.1 per cent year on year.

China’s economy grew 18.3 per cent year on year in the first , as strong domestic and foreign powered recovery from a low base in early 2020 when stalled the world’s second-largest economy. (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,