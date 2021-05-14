China’s electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, expanded to 13.2 per cent year on year in April as the country’s economy continued to resume growth.

According to the National Energy Administration, total power use came in at 636.1 billion kWh last month.

In April, power consumption by the primary and secondary industries rose to 16.4 per cent and 12.3 per cent a year ago, respectively, while tertiary industry surged to 31.3 per cent year on year.

Residential power consumption edged down to 0.9 per cent year on year last month.

In the first four months, China’s power consumption totaled 2.56 trillion kWh, up 19.1 per cent year on year.

China’s economy grew 18.3 per cent year on year in the first quarter, as strong domestic and foreign demand powered recovery from a low base in early 2020 when COVID-19 stalled the world’s second-largest economy. (Xinhua/NAN)

