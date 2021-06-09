China’s parliament opposes U.S. bill on Chinese tech threat

China’s parliament expressed indignation and opposition on Wednesday to a U.S. aimed at countering a technology threat from the Asian giant, the Xinhua news agency said.

In a statement, the foreign affairs of the National People’s Congress (NPC) said the displayed a Cold War mentality.

The agency said the was smearing China’s and foreign policies and interfering in its internal affairs.

The U.S. Senate voted 68-32 on to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country’s ability to compete with Chinese technology.(Reuters/NAN)

