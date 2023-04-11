China’s outbound tourism to boom during May day holiday

China will see a boom in outbound tourism during the coming May Day holiday, reflecting the vigorous tourism demand among the Chinese people after the country adjusted its COVID-19 response.

The report was cited by China Daily on Tuesday.

The newspaper said that China’s tourism industry would continue to surge as people showed strong desire to travel during the holiday, which would start on April 29 and end on May 3.

According to the newspaper on Thursday, overseas bookings on Trip.com had increased by 18-fold from a year ago.

The newspaper, also said that some destinations in Africa and Europe, such as Egypt and France, might witness increased visits with improved airline capacities, thanks to optimised COVID-19 management policies.

Similarly, a report by Tuniu, a Chinese travel portal, said that destinations including Thailand, New Zealand and the Maldives remained popular choices for Chinese travelers.

Meanwhile, Fang Zexi, an analyst from the country’s major online travel agency Trip.com Group, was quoted as saying “Suppressed traveling desire will be unleashed at the May Day break, with both domestic and overseas destinations benefiting from the huge travel and consumption demand.”

According to him, the number of bookings for May Day holiday trips as of Thursday had overtaken that recorded in 2019, the number is up sevenfold compared with the same period last year. (Xinhua/NAN)