China’s NPC to deliberate on family planning law

July 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



National People’s Congress (NPC) on Tuesday said ’s and Family Planning Law would summit a draft of amendment to the committee of NPC its deliberation.

The NPC, ’s top legislature session scheduled to convene in August, according to a statement issued after a meeting of the of Chairpersons of the NPC Committee.

The Communist Party of Central Committee and the State have a decision on birth policies to promote long-term and balanced development.

It noted that the country will support couples who wish to have a third child and will implement relevant supporting measures. (Xinhua/NAN)

