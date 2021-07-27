China’s NPC to deliberate on family planning law

National People’s Congress (NPC) on Tuesday said China’s Population and Family Planning Law would summit a draft of amendment to the standing committee of NPC for its deliberation.

The NPC, china’s top legislature session is scheduled to convene in August, according to a statement issued after a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee.

The Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council have released a decision on improving birth policies to promote long-term and balanced population development.

It noted that the country will support couples who wish to have a third child and will implement relevant supporting measures. (Xinhua/NAN)

