China’s NEV retail sales surged in April in spite epidemic blow

Sales of new energy vehicles (NEVs) in China surged in April in spite of COVID-19 resurgences, data from an industry association showed on Tuesday.

Last month, the retail sales of NEVs in China expanded 78.4 per cent year on year to 282,000 units, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

In the first four months of this year, the sales of NEVs in China totalled 1.35 million units, skyrocketing by 128.4 per cent year on year, the data showed.

The data showed the NEV market penetration rate stood at 27.1 per cent in April, compared with 9.8 per cent in the same month of last year.

Data from the association also showed the retail sales of passenger cars in China declined 35.5 per cent year on year to 1.04 million units last month. (Xinhua/NAN)

