China’s Nanjing airport reopens after month-long closure over COVID-19

August 26, 2021



 Nanjing Lukou International Airport, in east China’s Jiangsu Province, reopened Thursday morning after a closure of nearly one month.

Flight MU2923 from the airport to the of Qingdao, Shandong Province, took off at around 10:16 a.m. Thursday, making it the first passenger plane that resumed operation after a COVID-19 resurgence at the airport.

Local authorities had canceled all flights at the airport since the of July.

A cluster of infections began to emerge July 20 when a few cleaners at the Nanjing airport tested during routine testing.

Nanjing cleared all medium and high-risk for COVID-19 Aug. 19. (Xinhua/NAN)

