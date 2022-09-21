China’s mobile IoT connections nearly 1.7bn – Data

China’s mobile Internet of Things (IoT) connections have reached reached 1.7 billion in August, data from the country’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology have indicated.

The ministry said China had made remarkable progress in network and industrial capability as well as application development.

IoT is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people that are provided with unique identifiers (UIDs).

The machines have the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.

The ministry said the 1.7 billion connections surpassed the number of mobile phone users for the first time.

The total number of narrowband IoT, 4G base stations, and 5G base stations had reached 5.9 million and 2.1 million respectively during the same period, data from the ministry further showed.

The ministry added that a network infrastructure pattern featuring coordinated development of multiple networks, universal coverage of urban and rural areas, and deep coverage of key scenarios had taken shape.

It added that the domestic enterprises’ capability of technology and product research and development had been enhanced, while the ecological system had also improved. (Xinhua/NAN)

