China’s migrating elephant herd heads further west

June 9, 2021



The wandering wild Asian elephant herd that has caught attention has headed a little further west after taking a good rest in the outskirts of the south-western Chinese city of Kunming.

The herd of 14 elephants entered Shijie Township in the city of Yuxi at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

They seen taking a rest in Yuxi at about 11 a.m. Wednesday, according the headquarters in charge of monitoring their .

A male elephant, which broken free from the herd, was about 12 km away in a forest in Anning, a county-level city under Kunming administration. All the elephants safe and sound.

The herd travelled approximately 500 km from their forest home in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture before reaching Kunming, the provincial capital of Yunnan, late last Wednesday.

For over a month, authorities have sent police escort the herd, evacuated roads facilitate their passage and used food distract them from entering densely populated areas.

Asian elephants are under A-level state protection in , where they are mostly found in Yunnan.

Thanks enhanced protection efforts, the wild elephant population in the province had grown about 300, up from 193 in the 1980s. (Xinhua/)

